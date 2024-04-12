Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $76.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $66.14. 1,146,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

