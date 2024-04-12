Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Maurice Sciammas Sells 11,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $684.34 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $696.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

