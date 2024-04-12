Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Monro worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after buying an additional 585,861 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after buying an additional 453,980 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at $14,359,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after buying an additional 286,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $12,790,000.

Monro Stock Up 1.1 %

MNRO stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $911.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monro had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.67%.

Insider Activity at Monro

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

