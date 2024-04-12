Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Insider Activity

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

MNST stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage



Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

