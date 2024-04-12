Moonbeam Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.33 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $369.61 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00065233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00022004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00015323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,114,014,944 coins and its circulating supply is 856,650,424 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars.

