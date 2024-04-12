Morgan Stanley Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $45.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.45.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.