Morgan Stanley Raises Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $123.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RJF. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.88.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Raymond James

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $124.43 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.