Morgan Stanley Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $115.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

SBUX stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

