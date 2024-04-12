Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,122 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

