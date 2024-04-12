Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,130 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.86. 199,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.