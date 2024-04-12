Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 109,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

