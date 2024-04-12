Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 281 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,171,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.43. 4,389,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,222,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

