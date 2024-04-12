Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,388,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.38.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

MSI stock opened at $348.74 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $355.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

