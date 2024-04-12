MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $648.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $659.00 to $648.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $581.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $534.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $560.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MSCI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in MSCI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in MSCI by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

