Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,781 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Mueller Industries worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 82,445 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,422 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLI shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $54.64.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

