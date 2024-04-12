Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 165,382 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,382 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $14,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,739 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 912,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after acquiring an additional 605,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOG opened at $42.64 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.