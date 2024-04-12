Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,354 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Houlihan Lokey worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $1,358,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at $1,562,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $127.17 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $133.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.59%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

