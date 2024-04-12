Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,897,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,591 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Newmont by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,693 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

