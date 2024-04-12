Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,571 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $628.78 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $600.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.69. The company has a market cap of $272.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.97.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

