Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,999 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $212.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.33.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

