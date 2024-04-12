Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $22.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $117.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21. The company has a market cap of $214.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.