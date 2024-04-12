Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $34.27 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $34,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.7% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

NYSE CRM opened at $299.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total transaction of $4,046,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,791,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,442,851.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total transaction of $4,046,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,791,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,442,851.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,074,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,375 shares of company stock worth $262,519,346. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

