Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 831,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,171,000 after buying an additional 555,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,184,000 after buying an additional 526,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $311.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.75. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $284.85 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

