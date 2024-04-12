Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $555.98 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $536.97 and a 200-day moving average of $465.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

