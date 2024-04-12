Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 724 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $69,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock worth $36,869,987 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO opened at $1,382.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $640.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,300.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,099.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

