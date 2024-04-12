Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $63.95 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.37.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

