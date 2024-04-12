Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $287.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $296.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.88 and its 200-day moving average is $256.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.08.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

