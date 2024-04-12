Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 15,321 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,321 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $86.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.63. The company has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.