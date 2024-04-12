Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,115 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,581,000 after acquiring an additional 96,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $453,190,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $212.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.49 and a 200 day moving average of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

