Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 577 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,583 shares of company stock valued at $60,056,012. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,089.61.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,006.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,985.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,740.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

