Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $210,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $50,974,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Primerica by 110.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,200,000 after buying an additional 236,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after buying an additional 174,822 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $22,500,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $223.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.02. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.81 and a 1 year high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.64 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.20.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

