My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.56 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $75,642.56 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000545 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00004925 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00011714 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

