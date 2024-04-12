Myro (MYRO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $212.20 Million

Myro (MYRO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Myro token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Myro has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Myro has a total market cap of $212.20 million and $25.43 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myro alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myro Token Profile

Myro launched on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myro is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Myro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.22003938 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $26,826,399.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.