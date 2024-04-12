NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 506,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 204,816 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 405.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,378 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 289.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 251.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,154 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

