Napco Security Technologies’ (NSSC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Imperial Capital lowered Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

NSSC stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after buying an additional 55,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after buying an additional 434,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

