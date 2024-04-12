Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $59.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.09.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

