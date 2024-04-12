National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Market Weight Rating for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform market weight rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HL. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.68.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

