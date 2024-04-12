National Bank Financial Reaffirms Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating for Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQX

Equinox Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3,396.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,397,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 1,357,849 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,296,000 after buying an additional 1,292,168 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.6% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,855,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 389,521 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,405,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after buying an additional 262,591 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.