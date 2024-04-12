National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating for IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in a research report report published on Monday.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.52.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.76 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,510,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 135,524 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,710 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 903,347 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

