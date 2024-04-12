National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Overweight Rating for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CGAU

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CGAU opened at $6.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.