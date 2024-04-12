National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Overweight” Rating for Newmont (TSE:NGT)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$53.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.86. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$39.96 and a 52-week high of C$68.78.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.37 billion. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.628533 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.42%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

