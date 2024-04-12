National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.75

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 10603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $828.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.42.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 20.84%.

National Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Research’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Research by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Research by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in National Research by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

