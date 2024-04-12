Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.