Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Stock Performance
Shares of NTZ opened at $6.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natuzzi
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.