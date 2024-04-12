Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NTZ opened at $6.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Stories

