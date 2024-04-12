nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NCNO. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.91.

Shares of NCNO opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. nCino has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.82, a PEG ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $172,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,946.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,300 shares of company stock valued at $38,835,333 in the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 643.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

