Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.80.

Shares of NYSE QBTS opened at $1.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $278.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 270,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 75,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 77,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

