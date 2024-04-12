Needham & Company LLC Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $91.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.83.

Shares of KMX opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,222,000 after acquiring an additional 222,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,548,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,458,000 after acquiring an additional 210,440 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

