Needham & Company LLC Raises Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $235.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.50.

NYSE CLH opened at $200.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $204.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

