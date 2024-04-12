Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MLTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.46.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,709,474.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 29,431 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,618,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $264,918.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at $166,709,474.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,674. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,806,000 after purchasing an additional 580,001 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,744,000 after purchasing an additional 196,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,304,000 after purchasing an additional 580,375 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.