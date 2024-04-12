Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.60. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 159,577 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after buying an additional 279,234 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 266,851 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 325,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.